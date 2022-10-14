Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.79. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 9,988 shares.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $775.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

