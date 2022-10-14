Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Shares Gap Down to $33.94

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.94, but opened at $33.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 2,151 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

