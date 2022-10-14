EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.02. EQRx shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 3,460 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EQRx in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.37.

EQRx Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78.

Institutional Trading of EQRx

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in EQRx by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,773,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after purchasing an additional 617,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in EQRx by 764.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,202 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,805,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $13,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx in the 1st quarter valued at $12,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About EQRx

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

