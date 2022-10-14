EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRXGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.02. EQRx shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 3,460 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EQRx in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.37.

EQRx Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EQRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in EQRx by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,773,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after purchasing an additional 617,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in EQRx by 764.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,202 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,805,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $13,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx in the 1st quarter valued at $12,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About EQRx

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

