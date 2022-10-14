Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 475,412 shares.The stock last traded at $33.17 and had previously closed at $33.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEOH has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Methanex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Methanex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $1,101,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Methanex by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

