Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 131,655 shares.The stock last traded at $3.49 and had previously closed at $3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Orla Mining Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Amundi raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 127.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 457,228 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 5.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

