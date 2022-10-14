Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $6.53

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.36. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 923 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korea Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Korea Electric Power Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 23.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 4.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 187,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 14.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

