ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $13.49

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $13.10. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 626,160 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $273,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

