SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,166,435 shares.The stock last traded at $411.13 and had previously closed at $412.94.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $441.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.96.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 37,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.