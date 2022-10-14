Mark A. Stevens Sells 85,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.83. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 66.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 51,659 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

