Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 970,175 shares.The stock last traded at $22.33 and had previously closed at $22.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 21.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 46.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

