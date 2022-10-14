Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Down to $12.27

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $11.91. Accolade shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 2,223 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACCD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $786.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 171.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 17.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.