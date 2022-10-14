Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.67.

NYSE SNOW opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.25. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

