T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 38,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,722,840 shares.The stock last traded at $98.48 and had previously closed at $103.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

