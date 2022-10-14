Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 98,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,414,335 shares.The stock last traded at $15.45 and had previously closed at $15.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Exelixis Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

