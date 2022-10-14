Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 663,810 shares.The stock last traded at $25.67 and had previously closed at $25.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Open Text Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $902.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.44%.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,291,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,411,000 after acquiring an additional 93,501 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 63,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 104,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,195,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,131,000 after purchasing an additional 213,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

