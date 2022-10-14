Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Sells $5,406,405.03 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Foot Locker alerts:

On Tuesday, September 27th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,707 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $58,925.64.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Foot Locker by 96,732.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,675 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $11,179,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 56.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Foot Locker by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after acquiring an additional 389,754 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.