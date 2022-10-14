Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Down to $7.19

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $6.96. Weber shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 1,931 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $527.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.17 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Weber Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the second quarter worth $229,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber in the second quarter valued at $252,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weber by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Weber by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 77,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

