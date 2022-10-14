NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 64,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,567,833 shares.The stock last traded at $3.51 and had previously closed at $3.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,108 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,332,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after buying an additional 2,473,683 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after buying an additional 2,182,900 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,533,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 1,965,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

