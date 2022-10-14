NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 64,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,567,833 shares.The stock last traded at $3.51 and had previously closed at $3.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
