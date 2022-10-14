Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.99. Riskified shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 100 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RSKD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Riskified Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

