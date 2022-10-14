Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Down to $3.63

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.52. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 1,224 shares traded.

RSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $279,904.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,951,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Yih bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares in the company, valued at $418,760.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,951,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,447 shares of company stock worth $2,160,658 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

