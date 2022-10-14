Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $75.59

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.59, but opened at $72.95. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $75.99, with a volume of 192,014 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $2,185,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

