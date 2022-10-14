AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Large Volume Increase

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 355,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 11,491,495 shares.The stock last traded at $7.82 and had previously closed at $8.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $33,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

