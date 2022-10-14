Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 1,323.1% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.4949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.28%.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.