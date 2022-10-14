Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Down to $21.08

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $20.51. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 3,310 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VREX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Varex Imaging Stock Up 4.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $795.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $71,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $111,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,301,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,577,000 after acquiring an additional 37,068 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 168,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 156,521 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 197.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,715,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,703,000 after buying an additional 89,589 shares during the last quarter.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
