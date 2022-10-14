Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Down to $21.08

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $20.51. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 3,310 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VREX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $795.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $71,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $111,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,301,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,577,000 after acquiring an additional 37,068 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 168,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 156,521 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 197.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,715,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,703,000 after buying an additional 89,589 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

