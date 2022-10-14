Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.73. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 9,984 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BORR shares. DNB Markets began coverage on Borr Drilling in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $599.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 89.65%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.