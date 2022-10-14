UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in September

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UCBJY shares. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of UCB from €111.00 ($113.27) to €106.00 ($108.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

UCB Price Performance

UCBJY opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Featured Stories

