Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 53,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Unicharm Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Unicharm had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Unicharm will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

