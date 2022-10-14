Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, an increase of 509.8% from the September 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 276.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNIEF shares. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of UNIEF opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

