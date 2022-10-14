Short Interest in QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Increases By 363.6%

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS USAQ opened at $0.17 on Friday. QHSLab has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

