Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,863,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Univec Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:UNVC opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Univec has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Univec Company Profile

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

