Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Up 194.9% in September

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 194.9% from the September 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance
TTUUF opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Tokyu Fudosan has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $6.15.
Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile
