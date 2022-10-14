Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Up 194.9% in September

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 194.9% from the September 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance

TTUUF opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Tokyu Fudosan has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.