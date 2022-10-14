Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Up 194.9% in September

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 194.9% from the September 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

TTUUF opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Tokyu Fudosan has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

