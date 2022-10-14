UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,200 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the September 15th total of 3,551,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,704.9 days.
UniCredit Trading Up 8.8 %
OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $18.13.
UniCredit Company Profile
