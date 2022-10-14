UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,200 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the September 15th total of 3,551,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,704.9 days.

UniCredit Trading Up 8.8 %

OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

