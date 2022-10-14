Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in September

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,666,300 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 3,674,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Tyro Payments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TYPMF opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. Tyro Payments has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $2.00.

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Featured Stories

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through Payments and Banking segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

