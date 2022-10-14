Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Up 14.8 %

OTCMKTS UMGP opened at $0.30 on Friday. Universal Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

