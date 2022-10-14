Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Up 14.8 %
OTCMKTS UMGP opened at $0.30 on Friday. Universal Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
