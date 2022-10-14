Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 981,400 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the September 15th total of 605,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWMIF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TWMIF opened at $0.78 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

