Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

TUWLF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

