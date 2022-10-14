United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.36.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $283.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

