Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NYSE ATKR opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atkore has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average is $92.60.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Atkore by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Atkore by 2.7% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Atkore by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Atkore by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

