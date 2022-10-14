Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

NYSE AVNS opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $959.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Avanos Medical by 18.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

