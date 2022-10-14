Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $91.06

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $91.06 and last traded at $91.44, with a volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

