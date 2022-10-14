Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.22

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 20978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Nomura news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 1,355.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nomura by 166.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 434,272 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 47.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 423,905 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 141.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 562,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 329,864 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 16.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,923 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

