StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR opened at $143.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $245.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

