TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.05

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.05 and last traded at C$13.06, with a volume of 110496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNW. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.85.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 30.28.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.90 million. Analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.60%.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.