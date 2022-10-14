Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $11,222.77 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $11,222.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,733,686 shares in the company, valued at $29,524,672.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $177,200.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $341,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 64.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

