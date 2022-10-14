Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Lowered to $98.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.78.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Up 1.9 %

ALLE stock opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.