Benjamin T. Dake Sells 4,954 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $83,673.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $168,425.20.

On Monday, September 12th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 7,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $130,321.60.

On Thursday, September 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,120 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $56,784.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,166 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $169,845.98.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 21,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $483,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $32,233.71.

On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $170,936.66.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 12.1 %

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.62 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $226,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

