Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 4.6 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

