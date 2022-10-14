Credit Suisse Group Cuts UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target to CHF 22

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UBS. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.18.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

