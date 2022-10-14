Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of UBA stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $686.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 75,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth about $503,000. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 127.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 49,653 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also

