Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of UBA stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $686.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $21.66.
Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.