United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UAL. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

